After a rough season last year, the Hollister flag football program is back on solid ground. The 2026 Balers finished in the middle of the league standings, were 10-12 overall and reached the Central Coast Section playoffs.

The success came via a young team that jelled during the year and improved markedly over the 5-18 squad of 2025.

In the post-season, Hollister showed resilience in rallying from behind to beat Everett Alvarez 19-13, before falling in the Division I quarterfinals to league champ Salinas.

“We’ve got a talented bunch of girls,” said coach Jose Perez, early in the season. “Mostly juniors and sophomores, only five seniors.”

The team was built with that talent and many players moving into key roles or being new to the team or sport. As the season progressed, coach Perez’s Balers put things together, began scoring more and yielding less and moved up in the league standings.

The passing attack found firm footing, the coaches utilized a blocking back to help the quarterback have time to throw and the receivers and defenders learned how to move aggressively to snare catches or defensively knock the ball down.

The Balers compete in the highest level of the Pacific Coast Athletic League, the Gabilan Division. Salinas finished first at 12-2, with Palma close behind at 11-3. A four-team middle group included Monterey at 9-5, Alisal 8-6 and Carmel and Hollister, both at 7-7. Far behind were 2-12 St. Francis and 0-14 North Monterey County.

The team was led by Isabelle Rodriguez and Zoey Galvez at quarterback and a receiving corps of Aleah Ruiz, Grace Garman, Elliote Sparling, Ixiim DeLuna. Other big contributors included Isabel Gonzalez, Mia Martinez, Natalie Torres, Callie Persijn, Sidney Esparza and Aniya Villalba.

On defense, Lianni Preciado, Martinez and Leah Garcia were stalwarts. Major players also included Aniya Villalba, Sparling, DeLuna, Persijn, Ruiz, Marylin Rubio and Alessandra Garcia.

It took a total team effort to accomplish goals and gain victories. Individual recognition went only to Sperling as Second Team All-League on Offense. Garman received a league Sportsmanship Award.

This was not a two-person or three-person team. Early in the year, Preciado and teammates stated that teamwork and communication were helping the team succeed. That was prescient and came true.

In league play, Hollister rebounded after a rough start. In the span of seven days, they beat Alisal 19-13, North Monterey County 27-0 and St. Francis 19-7. They closed the regular season with a similar three-game streak. In that closing run, Hollister defeated Alisal 18-12, NMC 13-6 and St. Francis 19-18.

The Balers began the post-season with a play-in game against PCAL Cypress Division champ Alvarez. The Eagles went 10-0 in that lower division, but had lost a non-league game to the Balers on Oct. 1.

On Oct. 27 over in Salinas, Hollister played well but the contest was up for grabs, as the Balers were dogged by penalties and a feisty Alvarez team. The first Hollister drive was capped by a touchdown but that was wiped off the board by a penalty.

The Balers turned the ball over on downs near the goal line. But an interception led to a subsequent short-field possession and Hollister was on the board late in the period via an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Just past the midpoint of the second quarter, the Eagles tied the game at 6-6. A coverage bust on a quarterback scramble produced the score for EA.

In the second half, the Baler offense struggled a bit in moving the ball and the Eagles took the lead with 1:03 to play in the third period on a 12-yard pass completion. A quarterback scramble converted the extra-point try and the scoreboard read 13-6 in favor of the hometown team.

Hollister fought back. Mid-range pass plays were succeeding and QB runs perplexed the Eagle defense. A touchdown early in the fourth evened the contest at 13-13.

Toward the end of the quarter, the Balers held firm on a fourth-down Eagle try near midfield. Hollister took the ball and marched to the victory via a 7-yard touchdown pass with just 31 seconds left. The Balers had a 19-13 victory.

A tough bracket draw awaited in the CCS Division 1 quarterfinals. The next opponent was league champion Salinas. On Nov. 2 over at The Pit, the Cowboys were too much for the Balers as they pulled away to a 28-0 win.

Nonetheless, Hollister had made huge strides forward during the year and had many reasons to be proud. Early goals were not easy to achieve but hard work, teamwork, good coaching and player development led to a great season.

“We want to improve and we want to make it to CCS,” said Preciado, back at the very beginning of the year.

They did, on both counts. The 2025 team struggled as graduations took them far backward after the league champion squad of 2024. This group got things back on track. Additionally, competitive play in the Gabilan, playoff success and experience and a large returning group of underclassmen bode well for the future.

Hollister’s Elliote Sparling scores a touchdown against Monterey High School at Hollister High on Sept. 1. Photo: Chris Mora

Volleyball team falls in playoffs

A young Baler volleyball team finished tied for fifth in the eight-team PCAL Gabilan Division and reached the post-season for the second straight year.

Hollister captured league victories over Monterey twice and Monte Vista Christian and Santa Catalina, and finished tied with MVC in the league standings.

Led by seniors Trixie Rizon and Reilly Haertel and juniors Diana Martinez Ruiz and Izabella Rodriguez, coach Lisa Becerra’s team qualified for the CCS Division I playoffs.

In a quarterfinal on Oct. 31, they traveled to Los Altos and fell to the Eagles 25-16, 25-19, 25-20.