This year’s traditional Holiday Art Festival will be hosted by the Aromas Hills Artisans Nov. 21-22 from 10am-4pm in the Aromas Grange. The 100-year-old plus building will be open to the public and filled with handmade art for sale.

The Aromas Grange is located at 361 Rose Ave. in Aromas. Parking is free.

Aromas is known for its artists and musicians, and this year the Grange will be bursting with artists displaying all types of beautiful local artwork, says a press release from the Aromas Hills Artisans.

Jesse Martinez will sing his lovely—sometimes zany songs, keeping everyone in a joyful holiday mood. On display for sale will be a variety of original paintings, etchings, photography and collage works.

Wood-turners and carvers will explain their methods and ceramic artists will show their wares, says the press release. There will be beautiful stained glass items, hand-painted Ukrainian eggs, hand-sewn aprons and more, plus handmade European-style layered greeting cards and many types of lovely handmade jewelry. Aromas locals will make and sell bakery goods, and hot food will be available for lunch.

Sign up for one of the free workshops and make something wonderful that you can keep or give as a Christmas present. The demonstrations are interesting, informative and free.

The celebration includes the Aromas Hills Artisans’ annual raffle, in which many pieces of original art will be raffled off.