Youth Alliance is inviting friends, neighbors and local businesses to help spread holiday warmth and joy through its 5th Annual Blanket Drive, an annual tradition dedicated to providing youth with the gift of warmth during this holiday season.

The goal of this year’s drive is to ensure local youth served by Youth Alliance receive a new blanket, says a press release from the local nonprofit. Donations of new blankets are accepted now through Dec. 1.

Daisy Reynoso, Community Outreach Specialist at Youth Alliance, said the annual blanket drive helps create meaningful moments for youth and shows the community’s commitment to supporting local youth.

“Our community has always shown tremendous generosity,” Reynoso said in a statement. “Every blanket makes a difference. Something as simple as a new blanket can remind youth that their community cares about them. We are excited to continue this tradition and provide something meaningful to the youth we serve.”

As part of this year’s holiday celebration, Youth Alliance is also inviting youth and families to Pictures with the Grinch from 11am-1pm on Nov. 25, at the Youth Impact Center in Hollister. Families are encouraged to bring a new, large blanket donation and enjoy a fun holiday photo opportunity with the Grinch.

Youth Alliance encourages residents to get involved by donating new blankets, sharing the information with friends and family and inviting local businesses to support this blanket drive.

Donations can be dropped off at the Youth Alliance office at 310 Fourth Street in Hollister. Additional dropoff locations include Infinity Staffing Services, 710 Kirkpatrick Ct. in Hollister; San Benito County Chamber of Commerce, 243 Sixth St., Suite 100, in Hollister; and Citas Cafe, 1715 Airline Hwy, in Hollister.

For more information, visit youthall.org/ya-news/5th-annual-blanket-drive.