The San Benito High School District recently appointed Gladys Trejo Espinoza to fill the vacant Trustee Area 2 seat on the district’s governing board.

The board voted 4-0 to appoint Espinoza after accepting applications and interviewing three candidates for the seat on the Board of Trustees. Espinoza, who works as a behavior support specialist in the Aromas San Juan School District, will begin her service on the SBHSD board Dec. 15 and hold office until the next regular election in November 2028.

Gladys Trejo Espinoza

The TA 2 seat is currently occupied by Miguel Sahagun, Jr., and was scheduled for election Nov. 3. No candidates filed to run in the election, prompting the board to opt for a provisional appointment rather than call for a special election to fill the vacancy.

Sahagun Jr.’s term ends on Dec. 15, according to SBHSD officials.

The board accepted applications from Sept. 29-Oct. 16 to fill the TA 2 seat. On Oct. 29, the board met in open session to interview three applicants: Alberto Arevalo, Espinoza and John T. Ivancovich. Trustees used a predetermined set of six questions developed by a board ad hoc committee to interview the candidates.

Following interviews and tally of preferred candidates by each trustee, the board voted unanimously to appoint Espinoza. Sahagun Jr. abstained from the interview process and the board’s vote.

Espinoza is a Hollister High alumna from a family of immigrants, SBHSD said in a press release. She holds a Master’s degree in early childhood education and has worked with students, parents and staff members throughout her career.