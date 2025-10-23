For Hollister football fans, it sure was worth the 40-mile trip to the coast last Friday. On a chilly night at Monterey High’s renovated home field, the Baler football team stunned the Toreadores with an incredible and dramatic finish for a 27-14 victory.

With just 2:57 remaining in a game tied at 14-14, the Baler defense forced Monterey quarterback Dekota Ordonio into a desperation pass from his own end zone under a fierce rush. Jayden Hunter intercepted the throw and scored a touchdown for a 21-14 lead. The Balers added a late tally on a short Cole Seymore rush, while running out the clock, to produce the final margin.

Quarterback Cruz Raquet was on fire for the Balers, completing 9-of-10 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown, a deep post pattern strike to Jordan Quezada. Junior Eli Lovejoy was 7-for-9 for 45 yards and a touchdown.

On the night, Quezada caught 10 passes for 131 yards. Jacob Jackson had two catches for 39 yards and one score.

The Baler defense kept Monterey under control most of the night and then produced the big play that decided the game. The unit was led by Trip Felice, Ben Candelaria, Hunter, Elias Nelmida, Adrian Pacheco and Jacob Perez.

The victory improved Hollister’s record to 2-3 in Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division competition. The Balers are 2-5 overall. The top four teams in the Gabilan Division will get playoff invites, with at-large bids likely for the next two squads. No more than six teams from any division can move on into the playoffs.

Soquel and Palma lead the league with 5-0 marks, with Salinas back at 3-2. Carmel is 3-3, with the Balers and North Salinas both 2-3. Behind them are Alisal and Monterey at 2-4 and Aptos at 0-5.

The Balers next face Soquel on the road on Oct. 24, with a 6pm start time. Hollister finishes the regular season with contests at home against Aptos and then Palma.

Hollister Flag Football

The girls flag football team recently beat Monterey 14-6 on the road and lost 13-6 at Salinas. The Balers, 5-15 overall and 2-11 in Gabilan contests, next face St. Francis at home at 5:45pm Oct. 22. After that, they travel to Watsonville on Oct. 27.

Hollister’s Mia Martinez runs the ball against Palma Sept. 15. Photo: Chris Mora

Hollister Volleyball

The Balers were swept by Salinas, won over Carmel in a sweep and then lost a non-league match to Harbor. Hollister’s record is now 6-4 in Gabilan Division play, 12-9 overall. Salinas leads the loop by three games over Pacific Grove, with Carmel in third. Hollister has moved up to fourth, only a game behind the Padres. Further back are Palma, King City, Monte Vista Christian and Santa Catalina.

The victory over the Padres was sweet revenge for a three-set defeat to Carmel over on the coast last month. Additionally, the win was fairly decisive, with set scores of 25-16, 25-20, 25-22.