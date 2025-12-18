Hollister HS Boys Basketball (4-4 overall)

Recent results: Won 67-10 at Pajaro Valley; Won 72-40 vs. Greenfield; Won 54-48 vs. Monte Vista Christian; Lost 53-45 vs. Marina

Upcoming games: Dec. 29-31 at Rancho San Juan Tournament

NOTES: Freshman Rudy Lopez Jr. scored 22 against MVC and Kody Dickens added 13. The Balers lost the Watsonville Tournament title game to Marina to finish in second place in that event. Donovan Diaz poured in 17 points in that contest.

The Hollister boys basketball team is pictured after their second place finish in the Watsonville Tournament. The Balers lost 54-49 to Alisal in the tournament finals on Dec. 13. Photo: Courtesy of Hollister High School

Hollister HS Girls Basketball (3-3 overall)

Recent results: Won 42-23 vs. Westmont; Won 45-32 vs. Watsonville; Won 38-30 vs. Sobrato

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 18 vs. Christopher; 2pm Dec. 27 vs. Evergreen Valley; Dec. 29-30 at Willow Grove Tournament

NOTES: Dani Orsetti and Jadah Gonzalez were named to the All-Tournament Team as the Balers won the Santa Clara Tournament title, topping the Sobrato Bulldogs in the championship game.

Hollister HS Boys Soccer (2-2-1)

Recent results: Lost 3-2 vs. Leland; Won 1-0 vs. Menlo

NOTES: Daniel Maldonado and Noe Aldana scored goals against the Leland Chargers. Daniel Partrea tallied the winning goal against the Menlo Knights.

The Hollister High boys soccer team is pictured on Dec. 11, when they lost to Leland 3-2. Photo: Courtesy of Hollister High School

Hollister HS Girls Soccer (3-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 3-1 vs. Pioneer; Won 2-0 vs. Lincoln; Won 3-1 vs. Willow Glen

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 19 at Evergreen Valley

NOTES: Freshman Manaya Rivera had the hat trick (three goals) against WG. Ana Kaplansky provided two assists in that game.

Hollister HS Wrestling

NOTES: In the Webber Lawson Tournament at Fremont HS, Giselle Ruiz Boytes finished third in the 145-pound weight category, Eliana Salcedo finished fourth in 115s and Lesley Martinez came in fifth in 100s.

