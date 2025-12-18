Graniterock recently submitted a permit to San Benito County to extend its earth reclamation and revegetation operations within the existing footprint of its Wilson Quarry property.

The quarry, located in Aromas, is about 847 acres, and the permit submitted to the county’s Resource Management Agency requests to amend their existing reclamation plan into a 195-acre portion of the site that is currently not in use for quarry operations.

Graniterock produces earthen aggregate, mined from Wilson Quarry and other locations, that is used for construction projects—including on public and private properties—throughout the region.

The permit amendment request “aims to solidify the long-term sustainability of a critical local source of affordable construction materials,” Graniterock said in a press release. The proposal would also allow the company to continue its carefully managed reclamation activities within Wilson Quarry’s current footprint.

The permit application, submitted to the county on Jan. 10, says the permit amendment would not result in a change of employment or parking needs at the site. The area where Graniterock intends to amend its activities is within the quarry’s existing use permit.

New stormwater detention basins are proposed, according to the permit amendment application.

“The amendment seeks approval from San Benito County to extend the placement of reclamation material to an area adjacent to the current placement site and located entirely within its existing use permit boundary,” says the press release. “This newly available area represents 5% of the Wilson Quarry site.”

Graniterock added that ultimately, the reclamation area will be revegetated as open space, which is consistent with Wilson Quarry’s existing reclamation plan.

Wilson Quarry will continue to be operated by 100% renewable energy, employ more than 100 people and supply the county with valuable property and sales tax revenues, the company said. According to Graniterock, in 2024 Graniterock was the county’s second largest property taxpayer and contributed 11% of all sales tax collected in San Benito County.

Graniterock officials touted the company’s impact on the regional economy, supporting more than 300 vendors and small businesses in San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. More than 100 of Graniterock’s employees live in San Benito County.

Wilson Quarry has been owned and operated by Graniterock since 1900.

“For 125 years, the Wilson Quarry has helped build the foundation of our region,” said Graniterock CEO Peter Lemon. “This permit amendment allows us to continue responsible reclamation within our existing boundary while maintaining an affordable, local supply of construction materials that our communities and customers rely on.”