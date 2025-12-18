San Benito County as well as Hollister and San Juan Bautista officials will host a public hearing on Jan. 15 on the Draft 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.

The hearing will take place at 4pm at the San Benito County Board of Supervisors chambers, 481 Fourth Street, in Hollister. The meeting is hosted by Transportation Plan proponent the Council of San Benito County Governments, which includes representatives of the county as well as the cities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow members of the public to comment on the draft plan. The draft 2050 Regional Transportation Plan was released for public comment on Dec. 11, beginning a state mandated period in which the public and stakeholders can offer input.

The public comment period ends Jan. 30. Written comments can be submitted by email to sb*****@**********og.org; or sent by mail to SBCOG, 650 San Benito Street, Suite 120, Hollister, CA 95023. Comments sent by mail must be postmarked by Jan. 30.

The Draft 2050 Regional Transportation Plan sets forth a comprehensive vision to guide transportation investments and policy decisions in the San Benito region over the next 25 years, says an announcement of the public hearing from SBCOG. Prepared by SBCOG in collaboration with local, state and regional partners, the plan is designed to support economic growth, environmental quality and community livability through a well-connected, multimodal transportation system.

Updated every four years to reflect changing conditions and needs, the Regional Transportation Plan aligns regional priorities with state and federal goals while addressing infrastructure, mobility and accessibility for residents, businesses and visitors.

The Draft 2050 Regional Transportation Plan can be viewed by the public online, at the SBCOG website, at tinyurl.com/ycyyjjhx. Paper copies are available for public viewing at the SBCOG office, 650 San Benito Street, Suite 120, Hollister; or at the San Benito Free Library, 470 Fifth Street, Hollister.