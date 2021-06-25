State announces agreement to extend eviction moratorium

State officials announced an agreement Friday on an extension of the state’s moratorium on pandemic-related evictions through Sept. 30.

The agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders in the state Assembly and Senate will continue to protect tenants from being evicted due to an inability to pay rent because of income lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the agreement, the state will continue dispersing federal relief funding to tenants with unpaid back rent and landlords who have lost income.

Tenants will also be eligible to have their monthly rent payments covered through the end of September under the agreement, laid out in Assembly Bill 832.

“This proposal avoids a massive eviction cliff, allowing us to keep tenants in their homes and get landlords the financial support they need,” said Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco.

The Legislature is expected to approve the bill extending the moratorium before Wednesday, when it was set to expire.

