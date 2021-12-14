good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
46.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 14, 2021
Article Search
Muhammad Adnan adjusts his mask as he goes through a book at the Hicklebee's store in Downtown Willow Glen, in Santa Clara County, Calif., on June 15, 2021. The father of a three-year-old boy said that he was not comfortable going out without a mask after California's reopening on June 15. (Harika Maddala/Bay City News)
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

State restores indoor mask mandate

Concerns rise about omicron variant, potential winter Covid surge

By: Eli Walsh
256
0

California will restore an indoor mask mandate this week in the wake of a recent increase in Covid-19 cases, one of the state’s top health officials said Monday.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state will reimplement an indoor mask requirement, regardless of vaccination status, from Wednesday to Jan. 15. 

The state will also tighten the window in which people who are not fully vaccinated can show a negative Covid-19 test result if they want to attend an event with more than 1,000 attendees 

Negative rapid antigen tests must be taken within 24 hours of the event while PCR tests must be taken within 48 hours of the event. Previously, a negative test of any kind had to be taken within 72 hours of a large event. 

Ghaly said that the recent rise of the omicron variant of the virus and a 47% increase in cases statewide since Thanksgiving has led to concern over a possible surge in cases similar to last winter’s surge, when nearly 20,000 state residents died from Covid between the end of December and February. 

“We know that we are entering into a pretty hard time and we are starting to see some of these numbers go up in some communities pretty quickly,” Ghaly said. 

In addition to the requirements for masks and large events, Ghaly said the state will begin recommending that all people traveling to or from California get tested for the virus within three-to-five days of their arrival. 

Most of the state’s most populous areas, including Los Angeles and the Bay Area, have had indoor mask requirements for several weeks since the delta variant first led to a spike in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in August. 

Ghaly said Monday that the new mask mandate will affect roughly half of the state’s population who live in an area that does not currently require masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Indoor mask requirements have remained in full effect for unvaccinated people since the state reopened in June.  

“We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy. Frankly, I am too,” Ghaly said. “That said, this is a critical time where we have a tool that we know has worked and can work,” to prevent the virus’ spread.

Individual venues, stores and other indoor public spaces will continue to be responsible for enforcing the mask rules, according to Ghaly, who said he hopes that people who enter indoor public spaces over the next month do so with the expectation that they will be required to wear a mask or other face covering. 

While previous statewide mask requirements have been more broad, applying to both public and private spaces and even outdoors, Ghaly said Monday that the month-long mandate will only apply to public areas like grocery stores. 

That said, Ghaly did advise residents who have yet to do so to get vaccinated if they plan to hold or attend holiday gatherings with family and friends and to take precautions that will reduce the risk of transmission like opening windows to increase air flow.

The state is also not planning to reimplement restrictions on certain businesses like it did prior to June 15, when the state’s color-coded reopening system was lifted.

“I know a lot of people say, ‘is this the first step along the course that we’re familiar with, other closures and other things?’ Absolutely not,” Ghaly said. “We have seen (masks) help us keep things going and thriving. … We believe we can do that again.”

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.     

Eli Walsh

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Balers primed for league championship run

Eli Walsh -
San Benito High boys basketball coach Bo Buller was...
Crime

Police arrest 15 catalytic converter theft suspects in South Bay

Eli Walsh -
Investigators arrested more than a dozen people suspected of...
Local News

Wind warning extended as storm drenches region

Eli Walsh -
An atmospheric river continued to drench the Bay Area...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Balers primed for league championship run

Police arrest 15 catalytic converter theft suspects in South Bay