December 14, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Wind warning extended as storm drenches region

Heaviest rains expected through Monday afternoon

By: Staff Report
230
0

An atmospheric river continued to drench the Bay Area on Monday morning, flooding roadways and bringing gusty winds to parts of the region.

Totals for the last 48 hours show heavy rain in some locations around the greater Bay Area, with Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County topping the list with 9 inches as of 6:30am Dec. 13 and Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County with nearly 5 inches, the National Weather Service said.

The heaviest rain is yet to come, forecasters said, and a wind advisory for the South and East Bays is extended until 4pm Monday.

A high wind warning is still in effect for Monterey and San Benito counties through 9pm Monday. The strongest gusts will be along the coast and in the hills, forecasters said. 

There is a flash flood watch in effect for the Dolan and Coleman burn scars in the Big Sur/Santa Lucia portion of Monterey County through 1am Tuesday.

On Sunday night, Caltrans closed Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast, between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County. The closure is expected to remain in effect until Tuesday.  

Shortly before 7am, BART was reporting a 10-minute delay systemwide due to wet weather conditions. In Berkeley, westbound Ashby Avenue is closed Monday morning near Interstate Highway 580 due to flooding, police said.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, call Caltrans district 5 public affairs at 805.549.3318 or go to https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.     

Staff Report

