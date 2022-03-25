good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 25, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsSchools

STEAM Expo winners announced

More than 290 San Benito County students participated

By: Staff Report
The San Benito County Office of Education’s Annual STEAM Expo took place March 16, featuring more than 290 students who entered science and STEAM projects in six different categories. 

The Overall Science Project Award winner was Kendyl Gamble, of Aromas Elementary School, says a press release from the office of education. The Overall STEAM project winner was the San Benito High School Robotics Club. 

The county office of education STEAM Expo celebrates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. The Expo gives students throughout the county the chance to enter science projects, STEAM projects and artwork, says the press release. 

Visitors to the Expo were able to see live performances and demonstrations, participate in interactive arts experiences and take part in the STEAM Make Mobile, sponsored by RAFT. 

In addition to the overall winners, five students who participated in the STEAM Expo are eligible to enter their science projects in the California State Science & Engineering Fair April 12 in Los Angeles. These five students are Anton Guggenberger, sixth grade, Sacred Heart School; Dani Gonzales, sixth grade, San Juan Elementary School; Jenna Johst, sixth grade, Sacred Heart School; Gael De la Rosa, sixth grade, San Juan Elementary School; Liam Meekins, seventh grade, Aromas Elementary School.

Awards were also given to the top three projects in each category. For a complete list of  winners, visit www.sbcoe.org . 

“Thank you to our partners, the San Benito County Arts Council and Veteran’s Memorial Building  staff, for helping make the SBC STEAM Expo a huge success,” SBCOE said in the press release. “We would also like to thank our  sponsors: M & M Farms, Brent Redmond Transportation, Taylor Fresh Foods, Inc., Hollister Elks Lodge  #1436 as well as our vendors: RAFT, Recology, Terra Cultura and Integrated Waste Management.”

Staff Report

