January 11, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Striping will complete Hwy. 25 resurfacing project

Work expected to be finished before end of January

By: Staff Report
A two-day striping operation on Highway 25 near Hollister between Best Road/South Ridgemark Drive and Plaza Drive began on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Work is expected to continue Jan. 12 between 8am and 5pm, says a press release from Caltrans.

Travelers will encounter alternating lane closures during the final phase of this three-mile construction project.

All businesses along Highway 25 will remain open during the repaving project. Uninterrupted access to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will also be maintained throughout the duration of this project, says the press release. Message and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers.

Travelers can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

The contractor for this $1.4 million project is Cal Valley Construction Inc., of Fresno. All work is expected to be completed this month.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Benito County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

The recent resurfacing project is unrelated to Caltrans’ Highway 25 widening project, for which no construction timeline has been established. This project will eventually replace 11.2 miles of the existing State Route 25 two-lane highway with a four-lane expressway in San Benito and Santa Clara counties, according to the Caltrans site. 

A future interchange at State Route 25/State Route 156 would require widening State Route 156 between post miles R10.5 and R12.2. Caltrans is the lead agency for the future widening project under the California Environmental Quality Act.

Staff Report

