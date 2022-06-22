Submit input on public transit

The San Benito County Local Transportation Authority (LTA) has been working on a plan to improve public transit for San Benito County and wants to hear feedback on the draft plan by July 18. Send comments or questions by phone 831.637.7665 x 205, email [email protected] or letter at 330 Tres Pinos Road, Suite C7, Hollister CA 95023.

The draft plan can be found on the website www.SanBenitoCOG.org, and a hard copy can be reviewed at the LTA administrative office Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm at the address above.

After addressing any comments, the plan will be updated and presented at 4pm at the Aug. 18 LTA board meeting for requested adoption. After adoption, this plan will provide the blueprint to improve public transit in San Benito County over the next five years.