June 23, 2022
NewsCrimeFeatured

Suspect arrested after high-speed chase, lengthy standoff in Gilroy

By: Staff Report
Police arrested a man following a three-hour standoff that began after he led officers on a high-speed chase through Gilroy before crashing in San Martin on June 21.

According to Gilroy Police, at about 6:40pm, officers responded to the 7700 block of Fennel Place in west Gilroy after receiving a report of a suspect violating a temporary restraining order by showing up at the protected person’s residence.

The suspect, Carlos Gallegos, 43, already had an active warrant for a prior violation of the restraining order, police said.

When officers arrived at the residence, Gallegos reportedly ran from officers and fled the scene in his truck. Officers pursued Gallegos as he barreled down Santa Teresa Boulevard, according to witnesses. 

Carlos Gallegos

The pursuit eventually ended up on Monterey Road, where Gallegos lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a field at the Masten Avenue intersection. Gallegos refused to come out of his vehicle, according to police, and claimed to have explosives, a gun and a machete.

Officers immediately began to utilize de-escalation tactics, police said. Gilroy officers, along with the Santa Clara County Mobile Crisis Response Team, negotiated with Gallegos while Gilroy/Morgan Hill SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Team, along with deputies from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Negotiations lasted an additional three hours but Gallegos refused to surrender, as California Highway Patrol officers shut down eastbound Masten Avenue at the intersection. 

SWAT ultimately employed less lethal tactics to end the standoff and take Gallegos safely into custody, police said.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office K9s trained in explosives checked the vehicle, but did not find any bombs or explosives. Gallegos did have possession of a machete, but no firearms were located, according to officers.

Gallegos was later booked into Santa Clara County Jail for charges that include felony reckless evading, and resisting arrest/obstructing an officer. He is being held without bail, and his first court date is scheduled for June 23, according to county jail records.

The District Attorney will review the incident and determine if Gallegos will face any additional charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0350 and refer to case #22-2534.

