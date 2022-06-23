good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 22, 2022
Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNews

One dead, 8 hurt in Highway 129 crash

By: Tarmo Hannula
Emergency officials deal with a two-vehicle crash on Highway 129 at Old Chittenden Road Wednesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Stephen Armfield said the male driver of a Honda Ridgeline pickup was traveling east on Highway 129 at 3:45pm near the San Benito/Santa Cruz county line when he drifted over the double yellow line and smashed head-on into a westbound Chevy Silverado pickup towing a 30-foot travel camper. One man in the Honda died at the scene, and eight other people were hurt, Armfield said. The incident is still under investigation. It was not clear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Highway 129 was closed in the area for about three hours.

Tarmo Hannula

