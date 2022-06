The 2022 San Benito County Rodeo took place June 24-26 at Bolado Park Event Center in Tres Pinos. Festivities included bull riding, calf roping and equestrian competitions, along with art and tack vendors, wine and beer tasting, barbecue, live music and more.

Free Lance photographer Juan Reyes was at the rodeo June 25 to capture a portion of the action.

