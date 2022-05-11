Summit Interconnect acquires Hollister PCB maker

Summit Interconnect, one of the largest privately owned printed circuit board manufacturers in North America, announced that it has recently acquired Hollister-based Royal Circuit Solutions.

The acquisition includes Summit’s purchase of Royal Circuit’s operations in Santa Ana, as well as its affiliate Advanced Assembly, which is located in Aurora, Colo.

The combination of the high tech manufacturing companies will provide Summit Interconnect with a footprint that now includes eight facilities, and expands Summit’s PCB offerings in rigid, flex, rigid/flex and ATE products, says a press release. The acquisition also strengthens Summit’s positions in providing engineering and service resources, and adds “quick-turn, prototype SMT assembly services.”

Shane Whiteside, president and CEO of Summit Interconnect, Inc. said, “This combination aligns the Royal and Advanced quick-turn, vertically integrated model with Summit’s differentiated production capabilities. Each entity brings capabilities to the Summit portfolio that will further strengthen our ability to serve our customers in both high-performance commercial and defense markets, as well as broaden our relationships into additional sectors. This is a very exciting milestone for Summit, Royal Circuits and Advanced Assembly and we welcome our new employees to the Summit team.”

Royal Circuit Solutions was founded in 1998 in Hollister, and has grown steadily since then. The company designs and manufactures PCBs, which are essential to the operation of a variety of electronic devices and components and are found in all kinds of everyday products. The PCBs produced by Royal Circuit Solutions often end up in medical devices, autonomous vehicles, drones and other computerized applications.

Royal Circuit Solutions has been on its own hiring and growth spree in recent years, having purchased Santa Ana-based South Coast Circuits in August 2021. The Hollister company also recently opened a 5,000-square-foot expansion of its factory floor at its Hamilton Court headquarters.

“We are very excited to align ourselves with the tremendous team at Summit and bring our automated software-powered approach to the Summit organization,” said Milan Shah, president, CEO and co-founder of Royal Circuit Solutions. “Together, we will continue to build and scale a world-class company delivering technology solutions to solve the most complex printed circuit board challenges across all end markets.”