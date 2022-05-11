Free to read

Bill’s Bullpen Baseball Cards & Comics in downtown Hollister gave away more than 2,300 comic books for Free Comic Book Day on May 7.

Bill Mifsud, owner of the shop located at 207 Fourth St., has been participating in the comic book industry’s annual giveaway day all 21 years it has been recognized. He said it is “very gratifying” to be able to put books into the hands of kids who might need some encouragement to be able to enjoy reading.

“We get those phone calls afterwards (from parents) saying thank you for having a free event for our children,” Mifsud said. “Their child might have a tough time reading but they enjoy coming to the shop and reading comics. If we can put comics in the kids’ hands and they’re reading, that’s the most important thing.”

Free Comic Book Day is the first Saturday in May every year, nationwide. It is the largest annual event in the comic book industry. Mifsud and Bill’s Bullpen plan to participate again not just next year, but every year the shop remains in existence, Mifsud said.

Bill’s Bullpen has been open for about 35 years in Hollister.

Bill’s Bullpen customers had a chance to meet some of the comic and si-fi world’s most well-known characters at the May 7 Free Comic Book Day in Hollister. Photo: Juan Reyes