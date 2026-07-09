The 2026-27 San Benito County Civil Grand Jury was selected and sworn in June 30, marking the start of a one-year term dedicated to investigating local government operations and promoting public accountability.

The Superior Court of California, San Benito County announced that the incoming grand jurors were officially impaneled during a ceremony that also recognized the service of the outgoing 2025-26 Civil Grand Jury. The previous panel’s final report has been published on the San Benito County Superior Court website.

The Civil Grand Jury is an independent panel of county residents authorized to investigate the operations of city and county governments, special districts and other local public agencies. The jury also reviews complaints from the public concerning local government administration, says a press release from the Superior Court.

The newly sworn panel will serve through June 30, 2027.

Residents who want to file a complaint with the Civil Grand Jury can obtain instructions and complaint forms in English and Spanish on the San Benito County Superior Court website. Completed forms should be mailed to the San Benito County Civil Grand Jury, P.O. Box 1624, Hollister, CA 95024.

For more information, contact the court at ad***@************rt.org.