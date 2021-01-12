Any members of the community who want to participate in this week’s San Benito County Board of Supervisors meeting will have to do so from a safe distance on the internet or the phone.

County officials announced on Jan. 11 that the public will not be allowed to attend any future conferences per the Governor’s Executive Order, which was issued on March 17, 2020 and is related to the convening of public meetings in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The public along with any of the five supervisors can attend the meeting via teleconference and are able to participate in public comments.

For those using Zoom, the Webinar ID for the supervisors’ Jan. 12 meeting is 950 4218 3212 and the password is 617778. Other methods include the CMAP YouTube channel and the County’s Social Media Page. County officials have provided the following instructions for ways to join the meeting:

Zoom

There are three ways to attend a Zoom meeting: on a web browser, through the Zoom App or on the phone. Each webinar will have a webinar ID and password, which is a unique number associated with an instant or scheduled meeting (found at the top of this text). The chat feature is disabled for all participants. Additionally, the video function is not available to the public.

1. Zoom on Web-browser:

If joining through web-browser, launch the address https://zoom.us/join

2. Zoom application on a tablet or smartphone:

Select “JOIN A MEETING”

The participant will be prompted to enter Webinar ID and Password listed above and name to join the meeting. The meeting agenda can be found at https://www.cosb.us/

The participant can launch audio through their computer or set it up through the phone.

Public Comment: Select the “Participants Tab” and click “Raise hand” icon, and the Zoom facilitator will unmute you when your turn arrives.

3. Zoom audio by phone

If you are calling in as audio-only, please dial US: +1-669-900-6833 or +1-408-638-0968

It will ask you to enter the Webinar ID listed above, followed by the “#” key (pound key), then enter the Webinar Password listed above at the top page of the agenda. The meeting agenda can be found at https://www.cosb.us/

It will then ask for a Participant ID, press the “#” key (pound key) to continue.

Once you enter the Zoom meeting, you will automatically be placed on mute.

Public Comment: If you are using a phone, please press “*9” (star-nine) to raise your hand, and the Zoom facilitator will unmute you when your turn arrives.

Remote Viewing

Members of the public who wish to watch the meeting can view a livestream of the meeting online through either the:

San Benito County Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/sbccalifornia Community Media Access Partnership (CMAP) YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLj3iW3_dsDzbYqnY1KdCvA.

Written comments and E-mail public comment

Members of the public may submit comments via email by 5pm on the Monday prior to the Board of Supervisors’ meeting to the Clerk of the Board at [email protected]

Link to the Jan. 12 San Benito County Board of Supervisors Meeting can be found here: NovusAGENDA