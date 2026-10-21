The 2026 Point-in-Time Count of unhoused residents identified 267 people experiencing homeless in San Benito Couty—a 57% decrease from the 621 counted in 2024, according to the Coalition of Homeless Services Providers (CHSP).

Officials from the CHSP conducted the count in partnership with the county, local governments, community organizations, service providers and volunteers. The PIT count is conducted every two years.

Of those counted in 2026, 69 people, or 26%, were sheltered, and 198 people, or 74%, were unsheltered, says a press release from CHSP. Unsheltered homelessness decreased by about 60%—from 496 people in 2024 to 198 in 2026.

The PIT Count provides a snapshot of homelessness on a single night, including people staying in emergency shelters and transitional housing, as well as those living outdoors, in vehicles or in other places not intended for human habitation, CHSP officials explained. The count helps inform local planning, funding priorities and efforts to strengthen the homelessness response system.

“This decrease is encouraging and reflects the dedication of our county partners, service providers and community members working to connect people with housing and support,” said Katrina McKenzie, Executive Director of CHSP. “At the same time, the survey findings remind us that many residents continue to face serious barriers to housing.

“Our shared responsibility is to build on this progress through prevention, affordable housing and services that help people achieve lasting stability.”

San Benito County and its partners have continued to expand housing and service resources, including shelter, rapid rehousing, transitional housing, rental assistance, permanent supportive housing and outreach, says the press release.

The results should also be considered alongside factors that may affect count coverage, CHSP said. The 2025 river cleanup may have reduced the number of people present in known encampment locations during the count. Changes in encampment locations, accessibility and participation may also have affected the number of people counted.

In addition to the PIT count, 99 people completed the PIT survey, providing insight into their experiences and barriers to housing. These findings reflect survey respondents and should not be interpreted as representing everyone counted, says the press release.

Among respondents:

• 82% were living in San Benito County when they became homeless.

• 74% experienced homelessness for one year or longer.

• 48% reported that their current episode was their first experience of homelessness.

• 61% first experienced homelessness at age 25 or older.

Affordability and income were the most frequently reported barriers to obtaining housing, officials said. Seventy-seven percent reported being unable to afford rent, and 74% reported having no or insufficient income. Other barriers included housing costs (40%), missing documents (34%), prior eviction or housing-related history (30%) and difficulty finding suitable housing (30%).

Health challenges also remained significant. Fifty-four percent reported at least one disabling condition, says the press release. Self-reported conditions included depression (40%), substance use disorder (36%), physical disability (33%), post-traumatic stress disorder (31%), chronic health conditions (26%) and psychiatric or emotional conditions (22%).

Eleven percent of respondents were employed. Among those who were unemployed, 55% were looking for work. Seven percent reported prior involvement in foster care, and 26% reported having spent time in jail, prison or juvenile detention.

“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-required Point-in-Time Count is vital for understanding homelessness in San Benito County,” said Tracey Belton, Director of San Benito County Health & Human Services Agency. “The data helps guide policy decisions, resource allocation and our collective efforts to ensure that individuals and families experiencing homelessness have access to the housing and services they need.”