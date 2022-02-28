good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
73.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 28, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Suspect in 2020 Hollister murder found guilty

Christopher Jacobs was stabbed before attempting to flee in vehicle

By: Staff Report
4
0

A San Benito County jury found a local suspect guilty last week in the December 2020 murder of 32-year-old Christopher Jacobs, according to authorities.

The Hollister Police Department, whose officers responded to and investigated the violent death, praised the Feb. 23 verdict.

Christopher Jacobs

“With the receipt of the guilty verdict, the Jacobs family and those affected are finally provided justice and are able to now, hopefully, bring a sense of closure to this chapter of their lives,” the Hollister Police Department said in a statement. “The Jacobs family has tragically lost the presence of a bright young man with a great deal of promise who was taken too soon. The Jacobs family has now been provided the moment they have awaited since the loss of Christopher. The Jacobs family has held themselves with grace and respect that the justice system would ultimately prevail, and it did.”

On Dec. 30, 2020, fire and police personnel responded to a call reporting a vehicle collision off Monterey Street near downtown Hollister. The first responders located the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jacobs, who was still in the car and unresponsive, according to authorities.

Jacobs was transported to the hospital, but later died from his injuries, police said.

During the investigation, officers learned that Jacobs was the victim of a stabbing just before the vehicle collision, police said. Detectives pieced together the circumstances of the crime by reviewing downtown cameras, which captured parts of the incident and helped investigators identify the suspect as Manuel Campa.

After being stabbed, Jacobs drove away from the assailant and only traveled a few blocks before crashing his vehicle, authorities said.

Campa was charged with murder, and the case was tried by San Benito County Deputy District Attorney Joel Buckingham.

On Feb. 23, following a trial at the San Benito County Courthouse, a jury returned with a guilty verdict against Campa in relation to the crimes of Dec. 30, 2020.

Hollister Police added that the local department and the DA’s office appreciate the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, United Narcotics Enforcement Team, California Department of Justice and Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office for helping to ensure the suspect was found guilty.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Hollister PD releases video of 2016 arrest

Michael Moore -
The Hollister Police Department last week released video from...
COVID-19

State to lift indoor mask requirements for unvaccinated, schools, child care

Staff Report -
California will lift its indoor mask requirements Tuesday for...
Crime

Gilroy woman sentenced to jail for role in U.S. Capitol breach

Staff Report -
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sentenced Mariposa Castro,...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,127FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Hollister PD releases video of 2016 arrest

State to lift indoor mask requirements for unvaccinated, schools, child care