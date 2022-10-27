good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
October 27, 2022
Article Search
“Legally Blonde, The Musical” cast members are pictured during a courtroom scene at a recent performance of the production at the Hollister Veterans Memorial Building.
FeaturedNewsLocal News

Teens take the stage for ‘Legally Blonde’

Show continues two more weekends in Hollister

By: Michael Moore
26
0

The cast and crew of San Benito Stage Company’s production of “Legally Blonde, The Musical” are loaded with young talent that will undoubtedly leave audiences impressed, according to the show’s director.

“There’s just a lot of talented teenagers in San Benito County,” SBSC Director Derek Barnes said of the group’s latest production. “Their ability to sing and dance and put shows together in an eight-week time period is pretty impressive.”

Live performances of “Legally Blonde” opened last weekend, and the show continues through the next two weekends with performances scheduled for 7pm Oct. 28; 2pm and 7pm Oct. 29; 7pm Nov. 4; and 7pm Nov. 5. The show is performed at the Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building.

For tickets and additional information, visit https://tinyurl.com/5faszf3s.

“Legally Blonde, The Musical” features an all-teen cast of 33 actors and actresses. Directors are Barnes and Adrienne Summers; and producers are Melissa Schilling and Tenille Ramirez. Denae Torres is Vocal Director, with Bridget Murphy and Allison Barnes overseeing choreography.

The locally produced musical is based on the popular 2001 comedy film “Legally Blonde.” The story follows main character Elle Woods “as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams,” says the SBSC ticket web page.

Barnes added that in addition to the impressive talent on stage in the Hollister production, the show’s humor should draw anyone who is seeking a few laughs in their weekend entertainment. “If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll really enjoy this show,” Barnes said.

Members of the Greek Chorus are pictured during a recent production of “Legally Blonde, The Musical” at the Hollister Veterans Memorial Building. Contributed photo
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Hollister High girls tennis comes up aces

Emanuel Lee -
Despite finishing as the runner-up to Notre Dame-Salinas for...
Local News

Hollister singer-songwriter releases first album

Staff Report -
Hollister native Meztli Zambrano last week announced the release...
Economy

Money pours in for, against Measure Q

Michael Moore -
Organized efforts on both the supporting and opposing sides...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
269FollowersFollow
1,119FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hollister High girls tennis comes up aces

Hollister singer-songwriter releases first album