Teens take the stage for ‘Legally Blonde’

The cast and crew of San Benito Stage Company’s production of “Legally Blonde, The Musical” are loaded with young talent that will undoubtedly leave audiences impressed, according to the show’s director.

“There’s just a lot of talented teenagers in San Benito County,” SBSC Director Derek Barnes said of the group’s latest production. “Their ability to sing and dance and put shows together in an eight-week time period is pretty impressive.”

Live performances of “Legally Blonde” opened last weekend, and the show continues through the next two weekends with performances scheduled for 7pm Oct. 28; 2pm and 7pm Oct. 29; 7pm Nov. 4; and 7pm Nov. 5. The show is performed at the Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building.

For tickets and additional information, visit https://tinyurl.com/5faszf3s.

“Legally Blonde, The Musical” features an all-teen cast of 33 actors and actresses. Directors are Barnes and Adrienne Summers; and producers are Melissa Schilling and Tenille Ramirez. Denae Torres is Vocal Director, with Bridget Murphy and Allison Barnes overseeing choreography.

The locally produced musical is based on the popular 2001 comedy film “Legally Blonde.” The story follows main character Elle Woods “as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams,” says the SBSC ticket web page.

Barnes added that in addition to the impressive talent on stage in the Hollister production, the show’s humor should draw anyone who is seeking a few laughs in their weekend entertainment. “If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll really enjoy this show,” Barnes said.