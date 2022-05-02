Three earthquakes hit San Benito County

Two more earthquakes occurred the afternoon of May 1 within a mile of where another small quake shook early that same morning about 3 miles west of Mission San Juan Bautista, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Sunday’s second and third quakes, measured respectively at magnitude 2.7 and 2.8, were at 1:22pm and 1:52pm, very near where a 2.5 magnitude temblor hit that morning at 3:53am.

All were centered about 3 miles west of Mission San Juan Bautista near the western edge of San Benito County’s border with Monterey County just south of U.S. Highway 101.

No injuries have been reported.

