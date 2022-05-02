good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
79 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
May 3, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Three earthquakes hit San Benito County

Temblors centered west of Mission San Juan Bautista

By: Staff Report
62
0

Two more earthquakes occurred the afternoon of May 1 within a mile of where another small quake shook early that same morning about 3 miles west of Mission San Juan Bautista, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Sunday’s second and third quakes, measured respectively at magnitude 2.7 and 2.8, were at 1:22pm and 1:52pm, very near where a 2.5 magnitude temblor hit that morning at 3:53am.

All were centered about 3 miles west of Mission San Juan Bautista near the western edge of San Benito County’s border with Monterey County just south of U.S. Highway 101.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.  

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Guest View

Guest view: Be aware of your water

submitted -
May is Water Awareness Month. It’s also the start...
Local News

BBQ heaven returns to San Juan Bautista

Staff Report -
Historic downtown San Juan Bautista smelled and tasted like...
Crime

Hollister Police to conduct DUI checkpoint May 5

Staff Report -
The Hollister Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,123FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Guest view: Be aware of your water

BBQ heaven returns to San Juan Bautista