Three people rescued from Hollister structure fire

Three people were rescued from a burning home on Nash Road in Hollister the night of March 8, according to authorities. The structure fire displaced at least nine people, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The Hollister Fire Department responded to the fire on the 1000 block of Nash Road about 6:35pm, Hollister Fire Chief Bob Martin Del Campo said. Four fire engines, two battalion chiefs, Hollister Police and medics responded to confirmed reports of smoke and flames at the multi-family residence.

Responding crews also received reports that a number of elderly, non-ambulatory adults were in need of rescue from the fire. Martin Del Campo said responders from Hollister Fire Engine 11 rescued three people from the burning structure upon arrival. They were transported to a nearby hospital, and were “alert and oriented” on their way for treatment.

Crews extinguished the fire shortly after they arrived at the scene, authorities said. Only one of the four units in the residential building suffered water and smoke damage.

Because the fire department had to shut off utilities to the building in order to combat the blaze, the occupants of three other adjacent units were evacuated, Martin Del Campo explained. Those residents are displaced until the utilities can be turned back on and repairs are made, according to authorities.

Martin Del Campo said up to 10 people were temporarily displaced by the March 8 fire, though he didn’t know the exact number.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

With the recent fire and Daylight Savings Time approaching on March 12, Martin Del Campo took the opportunity to remind people to make sure their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working with functioning batteries, and their fire extinguishers are up to date.