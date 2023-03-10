good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 10, 2023
Article Search
The area shaded in red is under an evacuation order due to rain and flooding, according to San Benito County. Map provided by San Benito County
FeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

San Benito County issues evacuation orders

Areas in northern county and along Highway 156 flooded

By: Staff Report
17
0

San Benito County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents of Mission RV Park and those who live along State Route 156, according to a press release from the county. 

Specifically, those who live on the south side of Highway 156 between The Alameda Road and Mission Vineyard Road are ordered to evacuate due to flooding, according to a map of the evacuation order released by San Benito County officials. 

Earlier on March 10, the county also issued residents of Lovers Lane and surrounding areas of northern San Benito County to evacuate. These areas include: 

– San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line

– Lovers Lane

– Lake Road

– Shore Road from San Felipe to Frazier Lake

– Frye Road

Friday’s ongoing rain storm has resulted in numerous road closures throughout South Valley. These include Highway 25 northbound and southbound from Bloomfield Avenue to Highway 101; eastbound and westbound Highway 129 between Murphy Crossing Road and Rogge Lane; Highway 152 eastbound and westbound from Watsonville Road to the Santa Cruz County line and Highway 101 south of Gilroy (partially closed as of 1pm March 10).

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Flooding shuts down southbound Highway 101, other South Valley roads

Staff Report -
Southbound Highway 101 at Monterey Street in Gilroy is...
Business

Local Scene: Women’s History Movie Night

Staff Report -
Blair named to Dean’s List DeAngelo E. Blair, of Hollister,...
News

Play ball!

Michael Moore -
Hollister Little League welcomed 46 youth tee ball and...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,096FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
highway 101 flooding

Flooding shuts down southbound Highway 101, other South Valley roads

Local Scene: Women’s History Movie Night