San Benito County issues evacuation orders

San Benito County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents of Mission RV Park and those who live along State Route 156, according to a press release from the county.

Specifically, those who live on the south side of Highway 156 between The Alameda Road and Mission Vineyard Road are ordered to evacuate due to flooding, according to a map of the evacuation order released by San Benito County officials.

Earlier on March 10, the county also issued residents of Lovers Lane and surrounding areas of northern San Benito County to evacuate. These areas include:

– San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line

– Lovers Lane

– Lake Road

– Shore Road from San Felipe to Frazier Lake

– Frye Road

Friday’s ongoing rain storm has resulted in numerous road closures throughout South Valley. These include Highway 25 northbound and southbound from Bloomfield Avenue to Highway 101; eastbound and westbound Highway 129 between Murphy Crossing Road and Rogge Lane; Highway 152 eastbound and westbound from Watsonville Road to the Santa Cruz County line and Highway 101 south of Gilroy (partially closed as of 1pm March 10).