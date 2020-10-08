Tim Burns wants to see some big changes in the culture within the Hollister City Council, making sure that there’s inclusiveness, courtesy, respect and professionalism.

It’s one of the main reasons the 67-year-old retired police officer wanted to be a candidate in this year’s running for the Hollister City Council District 4 seat.

Tim Burns

“This city desperately needs experienced and strong leadership at this time,” he said. “My education, training, life and professional experience make me the most qualified candidate for the position.”

Burns, who’s been married for 34 years and has two adult sons, said he believes he can represent the needs, interests and ideas of the residents in District 4.

Burns already plans to use his city council stipend money to create a scholarship fund for local youths.

“I will treat everyone with courtesy and respect,” said Burns in his statement of candidacy.

Burns said that some issues he would like to tackle include implementing a “Code of Ethics and Conduct” and setting term limits for both the mayor and city council members.

“I believe it’s time for the city council to ‘get back to the basics’ and work together to represent the needs and interests of this community,” Burns said. “I will represent the needs and interests of residents in District 4, not my personal agenda.”

Burns said he would like to see inclusiveness in the selection process for Hollister Police Department’s chief of police, along with more police accountability and oversight.

Burns said he’d like to focus on Covid-19, identifying what the new normal is going to be. He mentioned that the virus has impacted the people of Hollister’s daily and immediate lives.

“If you look at the businesses in Hollister, they’re squeaking by and what is their business model going to look like?” he said.

Burns has been employed by the City of Fresno as the Community Compliance Division Manager for the past three years. He has experience as a police ombudsman for the City of Spokane, Wash.

Burns, who is on the Measure G oversight committee, said he’d like to make improvements on Highway 156 and, if elected, that it will be a completed project. He also mentioned a timely expansion for Highway 25, which has gained a lot of momentum.

Other key issues he’d like to tackle include road maintenance, excessive market rate single family residential construction, development entitlements, job creation and fiscal responsibility.

“I am an accomplished professional,” he said. “I take a realistic, no nonsense approach to problem solving.”