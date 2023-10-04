good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
86.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
October 4, 2023
Article Search
FEMA federal emergency management agency logo
FeaturedNewsLocal News

TODAY: Emergency alert test to cell phones, radio, TV

By: Staff Report
26
0

At 11:20am today, anyone with a cell phone can expect an emergency alert from the federal government. 

The alert is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission.

The national test will consist of two portions, testing Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) and Emergency Alert System capabilities. Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 11:20am.

The message will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to consumer cell phones. This will be the third nationwide test, but the second test to all WEA-compatible cellular devices. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.

The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. 

This will be the seventh nationwide EAS test.

The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level. 

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Man accused of killing, dismembering woman in Gilroy

Human remains found in Gilroy recently have been confirmed...
Business

Public questions hospital board about potential partner’s bribery allegations

AAM has been accused of offering Madera CEO $150,000
Agriculture

State water storage at healthy levels 

California’s water storage and delivery systems are in good...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
278FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Man accused of killing, dismembering woman in Gilroy

Balers football loses overtime thriller to rival Palma