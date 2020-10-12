A 67-year-old Tres Pinos man died in a vehicle accident in rural San Benito County Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

About 1:09pm Oct. 11, California Highway Patrol received a call reporting a traffic collision with possible fatal injuries. The accident was reported on Panoche Road, west of Little Panoche Road. Units from CHP, CalFire, Hollister Fire Department and Rural Metro Ambulance immediately responded to the accident.

Investigators determined the driver and only occupant of a 1989 Ford F350 pickup truck was traveling westbound on Panoche Road, about six miles west of Little Panoche Road, at an unknown rate of speed, police said. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Ford failed to safely negotiate a curve in the roadway, causing the vehicle to travel off the south edge of Panoche Road and down a steep, dirt embankment. The pickup overturned onto its left side.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Ford was partially ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, police said. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Authorities have not released the name of the 67-year-old driver of the Ford pickup.

Any witnesses to the Oct. 11 collision can call CHP at (408) 848-2324.