The San Benito County Arts Council is joining arts organizations throughout the region to implement the California Arts Council’s Creative Economies in Action initiative.

The effort will begin with a statewide engagement tour and public town hall in January, says a press release from the California Arts Council.

Regional partners in the initiative include not only the local San Benito County Arts Council, but also the Arts Council Santa Cruz County, Arts Council for Monterey County and Santa Barbara-based facilitator Hannah Jacobson Blumenfeld.

The upcoming engagement tour will build upon the state’s first Creative Economy Strategic Plan, aiming to drive deep community engagement and storytelling to inform a comprehensive addendum that will be submitted to the governor’s office and state legislature in the spring.

The tri-county town hall will take place 10am-1:30pm Jan. 10 at the Watsonville Center for the Arts, 375 Main Street in Watsonville.

The town hall will play a key role in gathering important community insights to identify innovative practices in the tri-county region of the Central Coast.

“I am incredibly excited to engage with creatives across the Central Coast to lift up the local work that is already being done and continue to build connections and community around it,” Blumenfeld said. “The Creative Economies in Action tour provides a crucial opportunity to ensure that this plan reflects the specificity of this region and shine a light on both the needs and the bright spots in our six counties.”

Jacquie Atchison, Executive Director of the Arts Council for Monterey County, added, “The arts are a fundamental part of our Central Coast economy.

“This critical collaboration between the Tri-County Arts Councils and the California Arts Council ensures the statewide plan accurately champions the unique needs of our local artists and creative entrepreneurs.

“Uniting our voices is the only way to build policy that makes a truly meaningful impact right here at home.”

Blumenfeld and the Tri-County Arts Councils are working closely with the California Arts Council and its strategic communications partner, Serotonin Creative, to coordinate regional town halls, conduct inclusive outreach and gather community input, says the press release.

The collaborative effort will help shape a compelling and cohesive statewide narrative that underscores the economic power of the arts.

Register for the Jan. 10 town hall via Eventbrite online at tinyurl.com/2bjk6krz.

There will also be a virtual town hall from 6-7:30pm Jan. 28 for those who are unable to attend the in-person event.

A comprehensive calendar of events, direct registration links and additional opportunities to provide input are available at the dedicated website creativeeconomy.arts.ca.gov and shared via the CAC’s newsletters and social media channels.