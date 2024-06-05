Police last week arrested two suspects who allegedly burglarized and stole from a number of businesses in Hollister on multiple occasions, according to authorities.

About 8:13am May 19, Hollister Police responded to the 1100 block of East Park Street on a report of a commercial burglary, according to the Hollister Police Department. The burglary had occurred some time overnight.

Investigators determined that two suspects—a man and woman—forced their way into a storage area for the business. The burglars rummaged through the storage area and stole a few items, police said.

Then about 8:26am May 31, police responded to the same business on East Park Street, on a report of another overnight burglary, police said.

A security surveillance camera system equipped to the business captured footage of both burglaries, police said. Investigators determined the same two suspects from the earlier incident had again forced entry into a storage area for the business, and stole about $1,000 worth of property.

Hollister Police Officer Lenin Pimentel reviewed the security camera footage of the burglaries and “immediately recognized the male and female suspects from prior contacts,” the police department said.

The suspects were identified as Osvaldo Vergara, 44, and Katherine Branch, 57, police said.

Officers began to circulate Hollister for locations where the suspects are known to frequent. About 10:40am May 31, Pimentel found Vergara in the area of the 800 block of East Street. Vergara was arrested without incident.

Vergara was booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of burglary and grand theft, police said.

About 11:37am, officers located Branch in the San Benito Riverbed, police said. Officer found property in Branch’s possession that was missing from the East Park Street business.

Furthermore, police found clothing and a bicycle that had been used in the burglaries, authorities said.

Branch was booked at the county jail on suspicion of burglary and grand theft, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can call Hollister Police Officer Pimentel at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800.78.CRIME.