Two Hollister men died in a head-on collision south of Gilroy June 2, according to authorities.

About 8am, a 53-year-old man driving a Nissan Altima was traveling about 50-55 mph southbound on Frazier Lake Road, reads a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The Altima was approaching a Nissan Frontier, which was traveling northbound on Frazier Lake Road just south of Bloomfield Avenue. The Frontier, driven by a 37-year-old man, was traveling about 50-55 mph.

For an unknown reason the driver of the Altima allowed the vehicle to drift off the right shoulder of Frazier Lake Road and strike a metal guardrail, police said. The Altima careened off the guardrail and veered into the northbound lane of Frazier Lake Road. The Altima collided with the front of the Frontier.

Both drivers suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. Authorities have not yet released their names.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Anyone with information about this collision can call CHP at (408) 848-2324.