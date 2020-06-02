Safeway confirmed on June 2 that an employee at its store on Tres Pinos Road in Hollister has a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Wendy Gutshall of Safeway said in a statement the employee received medical care and has not worked at the Hollister store since May 25th.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the associate who tested positive and we hope for a full recovery,” Gutshall said.

Gutshall said the store will remain open and they’ll continue to follow an enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting process in every department.

According to the statement, the store was given thorough cleaning and disinfection protocols based on when the infected person became symptomatic.

They enhanced measures to clean and disinfect all departments, restrooms and other high-touch point areas during the day.

Gutshall said whenever an employee is confirmed to have Covid-19 they make sure to provide proper medical care and initiate a close contacts investigation. She mentioned that additional employees may be asked to self-quarantine and they will be eligible to receive up to 14 days of quarantine pay.