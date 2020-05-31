Board begins discussions on how to conduct event in line with public health rules

The San Benito County Fair will see some major changes to this year’s program, including the possibility of going fully virtual, due to the ongoing Covid-19 public health crisis.

The 33rd District Agricultural Association held a board of directors meeting on May 28 to discuss the changes for this year’s fair program in order to accommodate social distancing suggestions and guidelines that could still be in effect as the fair’s early October date rolls around.

The board unanimously voted to have at least a virtual livestock show and auction with the limit of one animal per entrant. People can tag as many animals as they want but they can only enter one species by July 31.

“The kids would have an opportunity to raise their animals and then the fair would assist in the sale of the animals,” said board member Nicholas Peters.

The fair is scheduled for Oct. 1-4 but Peters said the livestock committee set the show and auction to be held a week earlier on Sept. 25-27.

Peters said if things change and get back to what was considered “normal” then there’s potential of having a full show.

“But we can’t give that as an option now because we have no idea what’s going on,” he said.

Board member Nicole Shelton said the only thing they can guarantee is something virtual and they will make the necessary changes if the state moves into Phase 4 of the state’s road to reopen.

Dara Tobias, CEO and fair manager, said the livestock committee’s recommendation to have at least a virtual show and auction gives them some kind direction to move forward with the fair.

“It gives us the steps to take to figure out all the questions that have been asked tonight,” she said.

However, Tobias said they still need direction on what their next step is because right now is the time they start hiring staff members to help run things.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into a fair starting about a month and a half ago or more,” she said.

The board also voted unanimously to cancel performance contracts including the fair’s motorsports events.

Tobias said their entertainment coordinator is keeping contact with entertainers but they let fair officials know that other states are opening up, seeing it as another opportunity.

Tobias said other challenges that may come down the road include a 25 to 50 percent capacity reduction.

“If we have to take 50 percent out of our grandstand for our motorsports we won’t be able to pay the bill to pay for the motorsport promoters,” she said.

Tobias said she talked to the carnival operator and he’s waiting to get the green light by the state. She said the carnival operator still has to hire a staff to run everything and he can’t do so without revenue.

“We may not have a carnival and then again his cleaning and sanitizing procedures may be prohibited,” she said. “There’s just so many variables that we don’t know and until we know when we’re going to know it’s scary to put a lot of money into something.”

Art exhibits could go virtual or there’s also a possibility of having a drive thru with options to buy food to go.

Tobias said she heard that Tulare County and Monterey County are onboard to having a full blown fair. She said Butler Amusements had a truck in Los Banos that opened up for drive thru food service.

Shelton said if San Benito County is allowing restaurants to offer dine in and outside eating they should be able to offer a drive thru opportunity.

“We have great fairgrounds with the gates going in and out,” she said. “It’s just having the volunteers and the coordination.”

The next board meeting is slated for June 9 at 6 p.m.