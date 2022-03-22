Two dead in traffic collision near Hollister

Two Salinas residents died over the weekend in a head-on crash on State Route 156 near Hollister, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported about 10:45pm March 19, on route 156 near Flint Road.

A 71-year-old man driving a Honda Accord in the westbound direction veered across the double-yellow lines and collided with an oncoming Nissan Murano, the CHP said.

The driver of the Honda and his passenger, a 63-year-old woman, died in the crash. Both were residents of Salinas, but their names have not been released.

Four people in the Nissan, two adults and two children, suffered minor injuries, the CHP said.

After colliding with the Nissan, the Honda then hit another car, a Tesla Y, that had been traveling eastbound. The driver of the Tesla also suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

It’s not known whether drugs or alcohol impairment factored in the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer J. Silveira, ID 22111, at 408.848.2324.

