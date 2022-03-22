good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 23, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Two dead in traffic collision near Hollister

Fatal victims were Salinas residents

By: Staff Report
Two Salinas residents died over the weekend in a head-on crash on State Route 156 near Hollister, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported about 10:45pm March 19, on route 156 near Flint Road.

A 71-year-old man driving a Honda Accord in the westbound direction veered across the double-yellow lines and collided with an oncoming Nissan Murano, the CHP said.

The driver of the Honda and his passenger, a 63-year-old woman, died in the crash. Both were residents of Salinas, but their names have not been released.

Four people in the Nissan, two adults and two children, suffered minor injuries, the CHP said.

After colliding with the Nissan, the Honda then hit another car, a Tesla Y, that had been traveling eastbound. The driver of the Tesla also suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

It’s not known whether drugs or alcohol impairment factored in the crash. 

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer J. Silveira, ID 22111, at 408.848.2324.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.  

Staff Report

