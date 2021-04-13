Two injured in Highway 25 collision

Two people suffered major injuries April 11 after the vehicle they were driving in failed to stop at a red light on Highway 25 and collided with a pickup truck.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at about 12:19am, a woman was driving a Honda Accord with a male passenger on San Felipe Road in Hollister at an unknown rate of speed as she approached the intersection of Highway 25. At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a Gilroy man was entering the intersection from northbound Highway 25 at 45 mph.

The Honda failed to stop at the red light, causing the front left of the vehicle to crash into the front right of the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Honda was transported by CalStar air ambulance to San Jose Regional Medical Center, and her passenger was flown to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas. The driver of the Chevrolet reported no injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollister-Gilroy CHP office at 408.848.2324.