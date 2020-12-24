The San Benito County Public Health Department released a video with an update and message on the Covid-19 pandemic during this holiday season. County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci said that it’s been a difficult year and understands that people want to spend the holidays together, especially during these particular times.

“It’s hard to imagine Christmas without our extended family. Sadly the current dramatic increase in Covid-19 infections in California and elsewhere were the unintended result of many people participating in social and family gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday,” Ghilarducci said. “The exposures that resulted enabled this aggressive virus to spread more widely and more rapidly.”The video is in English and translated into Spanish. For more information on Covid-19 updates and the official dashboard visit the public health department’s official website at: https://hhsa.cosb.us/public-health/covid-19/