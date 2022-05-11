Virtual run promotes tourism, scholarships

The San Benito County Chamber Foundation and Pinnacles National Park are organizing the first-ever virtual Pinnacles National Park Adventure Run.

The public is invited to hike, walk or run anywhere from 5k to 10k throughout the year, with the goal to encourage the community to get out and be active while also driving traffic to Pinnacles National Park.

Hikers are also encouraged to shop and support local merchants after finishing up a hike at the Pinnacles.

The idea was born from the SBC Chamber Foundation’s Tourism Committee that designs ways to leverage local and regional partners to promote San Benito County. This adventure run is organized via a national platform that all national parks use to promote and operate their adventure runs and marathons: pinnaclesadventurerun.com

“The Pinnacles Adventure Run highlights the Pinnacles at a national level and showcases San Benito County as the pathway into this national park,” said Eduardo Navarro, executive director of the SBC Chamber Foundation. “As the SBC Chamber Foundation specializes in economic development and tourism, we strive to create innovative ways to market San Benito County not just locally, but regionally to our Silicon Valley and Monterey Peninsula neighbors.”

The Pinnacles Adventure Run not only serves to promote local tourism and healthy wellbeing efforts, but also youth leadership development programs such as the foundation’s Pathways Empowerment Program. Participants in the virtual run will support scholarships for graduating high school seniors pursuing college, technical or vocational careers and community impact programs supporting small businesses, local tourism and youth leadership opportunities.

Registration for the virtual Pinnacles National Park Adventure Run is open until Dec. 31. Since this is a virtual run, participants can run at any location, at your pace, outside or on a treadmill, alone or with a group of friends.

For information, visit pinnaclesadventurerun.com.