A kitten that was found in Hollister with burns all over his body is now under the care of a group of local volunteers who are raising funds for the animal’s continuing treatment. The group is also offering a reward for information about the suspect or suspects who caused the kitten’s injuries.

The kitten, which has been named “Smokey” by his caretakers, was transferred from the Hollister Animal Shelter to Cat Crew of SBC on Sept. 10, according to a post on the Cat Crew Facebook page. He is not ready for adoption yet, but his recovery is going well.

“He is an absolute lovebug who wants to be petted despite his horribly painful burns,” reads the Sept. 10 Cat Crew post. Volunteers have been providing the animal with pain medication, creams, eye ointment and antibiotics. The kitten’s eyelids are still badly inflamed, and Smokey will need continued medical treatment for at least another couple months.

A resident of Hollister called police when they found the kitten Aug. 20 in the area of Fallon Road. The animal was suffering from severe burns covering his face and body, and police think the kitten was a victim of animal abuse.

The animal was initially turned over to Hollister Police Animal Care and Services. An examination of the kitten confirmed that the burns resulted in injuries to the animal’s paw pads, skin and eyes that would require extensive medical treatment.

Intentionally inflicting injury or causing pain or suffering to an animal can be charged as a felony crime, according to police. A conviction for felony animal abuse is punishable in state prison for up to three years.

Cat Crew of SBC posted recent photos of Smokey that show his recovery. They also posted a video of the animal enjoying being petted by a Cat Crew volunteer.

Smokey has been treated by staff at Animal Hospital and Hollister Veterinary, according to the Sept. 10 Cat Crew post.

Cat Crew is accepting donations for Smokey’s ongoing medical care. They are also offering a $2,400 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for Smokey’s injuries.

Donations can be made by any of the following methods:

-Hollister Veterinary 831-637-2580

-Venmo – @melissa-casillas

-PayPal – [email protected]

Visit the Cat Crew of SBC Facebook page for more information: facebook.com/CatCrewOfSBC. Volunteers have also established a fundraising page titled “Help Smokey,” found at facebook.com/donate/620565291983482/620565358650142/.

Anyone with information about how the kitten became injured can contact Animal Control Officer Bautista at Hollister Police Animal Care and Services at (831) 636-4320. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.