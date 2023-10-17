good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 18, 2023
San Benito County agricultural officials plan to treat the shaded area in the map above for mosquitoes after the discovery of insects carrying West Nile Virus. Photo courtesy of San Benito County Agricultural Commissioner
NewsAgricultureHealthLocal News

West Nile Virus still active in San Benito County

By: Staff Report
24
0

Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus are still active in a small area of unincorporated San Benito County, according to the county agricultural commissioner’s office. 

Crews are scheduled to target the affected area with mosquito treatment on Oct. 18, with daytime temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees in conditions in which the insects thrive, the commissioner’s office said in a press release. 

Specifically, the county’s Mosquito Abatement Program will conduct its second control treatment in the area north of Dunnville to Lake Road, says the press release. Weather permitting, the treatments are scheduled to take place between 6-10pm. 

“With warm weather forecasted, any delay in the application would present an imminent threat to public health and safety,” says the press release. “The treatments reduce the mosquito population in the area, decreasing the infection risk.”

Residents in the treatment area will be notified by flier on Oct. 17. San Benito County Agricultural Commissioner’s staff are available to answer questions from the public, 8am-5pm Monday–Friday, at 831.637.5344.

In order to help reduce the risk of a spread of mosquito-borne West Nile Virus, residents and property owners are encouraged to regularly inspect for standing water; drain or turn over anything that can hold water, such as flower pots, planter bases, pet dishes, buckets and old tires; clean items such as bird baths and pet bowls once a week to remove mosquito eggs; clear debris from rain gutters; fix leaky water faucets and broken sprinkler heads; and ensure window and door screens are in good condition. 

West Nile Virus can infect humans who are bitten by mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus, which  is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S.—though most people who are infected do not become sick—according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 20% of people infected develop a fever and other symptoms, and about 1 in 150 infected people develop serious, sometimes fatal, illness. 

People can reduce their chance of becoming infected by applying insect repellent and by wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants. 

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

