West Nile Virus still active in San Benito County

Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus are still active in a small area of unincorporated San Benito County, according to the county agricultural commissioner’s office.

Crews are scheduled to target the affected area with mosquito treatment on Oct. 18, with daytime temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees in conditions in which the insects thrive, the commissioner’s office said in a press release.

Specifically, the county’s Mosquito Abatement Program will conduct its second control treatment in the area north of Dunnville to Lake Road, says the press release. Weather permitting, the treatments are scheduled to take place between 6-10pm.

“With warm weather forecasted, any delay in the application would present an imminent threat to public health and safety,” says the press release. “The treatments reduce the mosquito population in the area, decreasing the infection risk.”

Residents in the treatment area will be notified by flier on Oct. 17. San Benito County Agricultural Commissioner’s staff are available to answer questions from the public, 8am-5pm Monday–Friday, at 831.637.5344.

In order to help reduce the risk of a spread of mosquito-borne West Nile Virus, residents and property owners are encouraged to regularly inspect for standing water; drain or turn over anything that can hold water, such as flower pots, planter bases, pet dishes, buckets and old tires; clean items such as bird baths and pet bowls once a week to remove mosquito eggs; clear debris from rain gutters; fix leaky water faucets and broken sprinkler heads; and ensure window and door screens are in good condition.

West Nile Virus can infect humans who are bitten by mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus, which is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S.—though most people who are infected do not become sick—according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 20% of people infected develop a fever and other symptoms, and about 1 in 150 infected people develop serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

People can reduce their chance of becoming infected by applying insect repellent and by wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants.