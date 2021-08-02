good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
80.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 3, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Woman dies in Highway 152 traffic collision

Accident occurred west of Lover’s Lane east of Gilroy

By: Staff Report
1592
0

A 60-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Highway 152 north of Hollister July 31, according to authorities.

About 11:15am, the California Highway Patrol received a call reporting a collision on State Route 152 just west of the intersection of Lover’s Lane in Santa Clara County. Upon arrival, CHP officers determined a two-vehicle collision had occurred, involving a 2015 Chrysler 200 and 2009 Honda Fit, according to a press release from the CHP.

The Chrysler was traveling westbound on Highway 152 at an unknown rate of speed, authorities said. The Chrysler was approaching the front of the Honda, which was traveling eastbound on Highway 152.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Chrysler turned the vehicle left, crossing the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane, police said. The front of the Chrysler collided with the front of the Honda.

The passenger of the Honda, a 60-year-old Los Banos woman, suffered fatal injuries. She was transported to San Jose Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The woman’s name has not been released to the public.

The 62-year-old driver of the Honda, also of Los Banos, suffered minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital, police said.

The 21-year-old driver of the Chrysler suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized, CHP said.

Investigators do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Jayden Freidt is full speed ahead

Emanuel Lee -
There were times this summer when Jayden Freidt would...
Local News

Photo: Big rig crash closes Highway 129

Tarmo Hannula -
A Caltrans worker helps clean up after a big...
Local News

Hollister native presented Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Staff Report -
Operations Specialist 1st Class Patricia Flock of Hollister, assigned...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Jayden Freidt is full speed ahead

Photo: Big rig crash closes Highway 129