A woman died after she was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover on San Justo Road in San Juan Bautista on Jan. 16.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old San Juan Bautista resident was driving a Dodge Charger with a 34-year-old passenger westbound on San Justo Road near Lucy Brown Lane at about 10:15pm. For an unknown reason, the vehicle veered to the left and collided with a dirt embankment and fence, then rolled over multiple times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to the CHP.

The passenger suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe that alcohol impairment may have been a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Alfredo Uribe of the Hollister-Gilroy CHP office at 408.848.2324.