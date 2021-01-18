Winds to pick up speed Monday night through Jan. 19

Authorities are advising San Benito County residents of strong offshore winds that could strengthen with up to 45-mph gusts by early Tuesday morning.

The wind event, which is expected to begin the evening of Jan. 18, could pose a significant fire hazard, San Benito County officials cautioned in a press release.

Starting Monday night, northeast winds will strengthen after sunset across the higher peaks of the Santa Lucia Range and southern Gabilan Range. The winds will then quickly mix down to lower elevations, according to authorities.

“Air mass is expected to dry out as winds pick up and become more widespread,” reads the press release. “The strongest winds are expected just before daybreak Tuesday.”

Gusts on Jan. 19 could surpass 45 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph at the highest peaks. Humidity will be in the “low to moderate” range—about 15 to 30 percent—Monday night through daybreak Tuesday.

Winds will gradually decrease but remain gusty throughout the remainder of the morning Jan. 19, authorities said.

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a fire weather watch from 6pm Jan. 18 to 1pm Jan. 19.

The affected area for the fire weather watch and wind advisory includes the mountains of San Benito County, interior Monterey County, Pinnacles National Park, the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.