Youth Alliance has partnered with MedShare in an effort to distribute Disney masks throughout the underserved regions of San Benito and South Santa Clara counties.

The cloth face coverings will be prioritized for distribution with children and families and in those areas of high need.

MedShare is a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities and the planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. MedShare has partnered with Youth Alliance in an effort to reach thousands of children and families with cloth masks.

The two masks featured for distribution include fan favorites, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Health and safety information will also be distributed and YA staff are planning activities that highlight how each person plays a role in keeping the community safe.

“We have seen how this pandemic has impacted families and farm workers in our region,” Executive Director Diane Ortiz said. “Youth Alliance is grateful for this life-saving donation and the opportunity to share protective face coverings that will help keep our children and communities safe. We also hope that getting a Disney mask will bring a smile to people’s faces during such a stressful time.”

Youth Alliance has distributed the masks at various locations in South County and San Benito County, with more distributions to be planned. The next distribution takes place at St. Joseph’s Family Center, 7950 Church St., Suite A, in Gilroy, on Sept. 28 from 8am to 2pm.

Youth Alliance will be working collaboratively with local partners to provide masks for the farmworker population, immigrant/migrant, Latinx population and any other under-resourced demographics in our region.

Youth Alliance has also established its own emergency Solidarity Fund to provide financial resources for some families in urgent need. This fund will help youth and families we serve in San Benito County, Gilroy and Morgan Hill and will focus on those who might not be eligible for other resources.

For information, call the YA office at 831.636.2853.