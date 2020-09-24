The Hollister Police Department is putting in extra efforts to clamp down on people driving under the influence this weekend by placing a license checkpoint within the city limits.

The police department on Sept. 23 issued a press release stating that DUI checkpoints are going to be placed Sept. 26 in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public, according to HPD.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect a DUI arrest that includes jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

HPD said that there may be some delays for motorists as officers check drivers for proper licensing along with signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Drugs that may impair driving include illegal narcotics, prescription drugs, marijuana and some over-the-counter medications.

According to the press release, the deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints are conducted routinely.

In 2016, 10,497 deaths and nearly 290,000 serious injuries related to DUIs were recorded in the United States.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.