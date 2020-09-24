San Benito County officials this week announced that Harry Mavrogenes, director of the county Resource Management Agency, has died.

Edgar Nolasco, deputy county administrative officer, on Sept. 20 sent an email to notify staff of his passing. Cause of death has not yet been released.

“Harry has been an integral part of the County team over the last year and a half,” wrote Nolasco. “The RMA department has made great progress on multiple projects over Harry’s tenure and we are proud of the service he provided to our County team and community. He truly embodied the very best in public service. He was known for his professionalism, warmhearted personality, and his constant search for new ways to innovate and improve. This news has deeply affected us all and as a direct member of the County family we understand this message may be difficult to process. We would like to extend our deepest condolences, please keep Harry’s friends, family and colleagues in your thoughts during this time.”

In 2019, Mavrogenes was brought in to lead the RMA. He played the role of director of the Stockton Metropolitan Airport in San Joaquin County from 2013 to 2017, bringing in about $10 million in grants for improvements.

He also served as the chief deputy county administrator in Stockton for two years and he was executive director of the San Jose Redevelopment Agency for nine years.