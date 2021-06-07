Youth Alliance hosts inaugural virtual celebration

Youth Alliance will celebrate young leaders during the Youth Rising virtual event on June 17.

This event will spotlight young leaders within the organizations’ programs as they work to make a difference within the community.

During this event, Youth Alliance invites the public to donate to the Youth Rising cause. Youth Rising will celebrate youth equity in the community as they have used their voice to speak out on issues that directly affect them. Issues such as school climate and safety, the school-to-prison pipeline, access to counseling and higher education, and more are issues the youth leaders have engaged in.

Youth Alliance, which serves young people in Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Benito County, offers services such as after-school, summer and late-night prevention programs, bilingual counseling and case management, and intervention programs serving youth in the juvenile justice system.

The Youth Rising event will be Thursday, June 17 from 6-7pm via Zoom. To register, visit bit.ly/youth-rising-2021. For information on how to get involved with Youth Alliance, contact Rene Casas at [email protected], or 831.261.2839.