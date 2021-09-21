good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
76.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 22, 2021
Article Search
Cynthia Tena and Kendra Melching return to lead the San Benito High girls cross country team to another run at a league title. Photo by Robert Eliason.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLocal NewsNewsSan Benito High School

A good run: San Benito cross country teams look to sustain excellence

By: Emanuel Lee
100
0

For as long as she can remember, Kendra Melching has liked running. But once she entered her freshman year at San Benito High in fall 2020, Melching started to love running. 

“When I got to high school everything changed,” she said. “Practices became more focused and I really love the dynamics of the sport and the simplicity of it.”

It shows. The sophomore is off to a nice start this season, garnering a second- and third-place finish despite not having a full summer training season due to an injury. Melching leads a girls team that won the first Pacific Coast League meet of the season on Sept. 16 at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy.

Melching was second overall, covering the 3.0-mile course in 20 minutes, 46 seconds. The girls placed first among the Gabilan Division teams as Cynthia Tena, Melina Chavez and Valeria Esqueda finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Gabriella Romero was 10th, Mia Briano was 14th and Sasha Hernandez rounded out the team’s participants with a 24th-place finish. Melching still plays competitive soccer, but running no longer takes a backseat to the beautiful game.

In middle school, she decided to compete for Rancho San Justo’s cross country team—mainly as a way to stay in tip-top shape for soccer—but in the process gained a deep passion for running. 

Melching loves being a part of the Balers’ tradition-rich program that competes for league titles every year amid a healthy atmosphere. Chavez sees the team building a cohesive bond and developing chemistry on and off the course.

“They’re clicking as a team and that motivates them to want to continue to excel for themselves and each other,” he said. “As a coach, you can’t ask for anything more.”

For the last several years—perhaps even a decade—the Balers have had a freshman or two who comes in and makes an immediate impact.

“Right now there is a good wave of girls distance runners in the area,” he said. “You have seventh and eighth graders excelling in the junior high programs, and when they come in with us, they’re ready to go and challenge for the top spots.”

Esqueda and Briano are both freshmen and have hit the ground running. Chavez said Briano has recovered from shin splints and should be posting faster times in the coming weeks.

Rebuilding season

For the first time in recent memory, the boys team doesn’t have a standout. However, Chavez has been happy with the runners’ efforts and attitude. Junior Luis Silva and freshman Zander Brister have been leading the way, with Silva coming back each season having made a noticeable improvement.

“He comes back stronger which is awesome to see,” Chavez said. 

The nice thing about a rebuilding season is most of the runners will return next year faster and with added experience, Chavez said.

The team’s top placers in the first league meet of the season included Silva, Brister, Jared Huerta, Daniel Alcala, Charles Brindeiro, Estevan Rodriguez, and Dyre Paciente. Chavez expects Alcala to be running faster times once he gets up to speed.

The senior spent most of the summer in Mexico with his family and returned to the area a couple of days before school started, Chavez said.

“Daniel is a real good, humble kid,” Chavez said. “It’ll take time to get where he wants to be, but he’ll get there.”

Balers freshman Zander Brister runs his way to a 21st-place finish in the first PCAL Cross Country meet of
the season at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy on Sept. 16. Photo by Robert Eliason.
Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Hazel Hawkins receives grant for rural vaccination efforts

Staff Report -
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has received a federal grant...
Crime

Police to conduct DUI checkpoint Sept. 25

Staff Report -
The Hollister Police Department will conduct a DUI and...
Local News

County to host community meetings on Sunnyside Park

Staff Report -
The San Benito County Resource Management Agency will host...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Hazel Hawkins receives grant for rural vaccination efforts

Police to conduct DUI checkpoint Sept. 25