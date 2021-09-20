County to host community meetings on Sunnyside Park

The San Benito County Resource Management Agency will host two “kickoff meetings” for the Sunnyside Park project, and is welcoming input from members of the local public.

The meetings are scheduled for 4pm-7pm Sept. 29; and 9am to 12pm Oct. 2. Both meetings will take place at 0 Hospital Road, behind 3064 Riverview Way (on the corner of Hospital and Truckee streets), according to a county press release.

The purpose of the meetings is to “(address) the formation and development of the Riverview Community Park-Sunnyside Park,” and solicit input from the local public, according to county staff.